Vivendi-Lagardère : les coulisses de l'OPA de Vincent Bolloré
Editis : Vivendi veut faire monter les enchères

Avec l'OPA de Vivendi sur Lagardère déclenchée en février 2022 , le milliardaire breton Vincent Bolloré est en mesure d'élargir son emprise sur l'industrie culturelle. Si l'alignement sur le modèle de CNews est déjà effectif à Europe 1 et s'amorce au Journal du Dimanche et à Paris Match, la prise de contrôle des médias d'Arnaud Lagardère et d'Hachette reste soumise au feu vert de la Commission européenne. A cette fin, Vivendi cherche un repreneur pour son géant de l'édition Editis, suscitant notamment les convoitises des milliardaires Daniel Kretinsky, Stéphane Courbit et Pierre-Edouard Stérin. [...]
Le siège social d'Editis, à Paris, en décembre 2022. © IP3 PRESS/MAXPPP
Le groupe de Vincent Bolloré n'est pour l'heure pas satisfait par les offres déposées par le trio Courbit-Kretinsky-Stérin, le canadien Québecor et Reworld Media. Des négociations devraient se poursuivre, au risque de retarder le calendrier fixé initialement. [...] (425 mots)
Edition du 02/03/2023 Lecture 2 minutes Alexandre Berteau

