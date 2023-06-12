Votre compte a bien été créé.
OFFRE SPECIALE : -15% sur votre abonnement annuel
S'ABONNER
La Lettre A
Abonnez-vous

Carrefour, Casino et les autres : coulisses d'un big bang annoncé
Vivendi-Lagardère : les coulisses de l'OPA de Vincent Bolloré

Vivendi-Lagardère : les coulisses de l'OPA de Vincent Bolloré
La Provence : les dessous du bras de fer entre Saadé et Niel

La Provence : les dessous du bras de fer entre Saadé et Niel
Voir tous les feuilletons

Morgan Stanley suit de très près le dossier Casino pour son client Carrefour

Découvrez cet article dans notre feuilleton
Carrefour, Casino et les autres : coulisses d'un big bang annoncé

Carrefour, Casino et les autres : coulisses d'un big bang annoncé

"Inéluctable" pour le PDG de Carrefour Alexandre Bompard, une fusion entre géants de la distribution est à prévoir. Face aux chaînes de hard-discount et du e-commerce, les géants des hyper et supermarchés se retrouvent à l'étroit sur un marché ultra-concurrentiel. La mise en pause des discussions entre la famille Mulliez, propriétaire d'Auchan, et la famille Moulin, première actionnaire de Carrefour au printemps 2022, tout comme la détermination du PDG de Casino Jean-Charles Naouri à faire cavalier seul, entravent les tentatives amicales. De leur côté, les fonds d'investissements et banques d'affaires multiplient les offres de service aux actionnaires en leur faisant miroiter la création d'un Walmart français. [...]
Le siège parisien de la banque Morgan Stanley.
Le siège parisien de la banque Morgan Stanley. © David Niviere/Abaca/Reuters
Pour le moment témoin du dépeçage en cours de Casino, le PDG de Carrefour Alexandre Bompard n'entend pas rester inactif. Sa garde rapprochée enchaîne les réunions d'observation avec Yves Ayache, banquier phare de Morgan Stanley. [...] (576 mots)
Publié le 12/06/2023 à 6h20 Lecture 3 minutes Sophie Lecluse

Retrouvez cet article dans :

Grande distribution et Services

OFFRE SPECIALE

-15% sur votre abonnement annuel

S'ABONNER

Offre valable pour les nouveaux abonnés jusqu'au 30/06/2023

Créez une veille sur les mots-clés cités dans cet article

A lire aussi
Thierry Billot, Béatrice Cossa-Dumurgier et Maud Bailly. © MARTIN BUREAU/AFP / Ponts Alumni/Béatrice Cossa-Dumurgier / LinkedIn/Maud Bailly
L'Événement
Comex et CA 08/06/2023

L'ombre de désertions en série plane sur le conseil du groupe Casino 

Thierry Billot, Béatrice Cossa-Dumurgier, Maud Bailly... Les administrateurs indépendants du groupe de Jean-Charles Naouri, engagé dans une procédure de conciliation avec ses créanciers, sont nombreux à réfléchir à une démission. Le risque est réputationnel, mais pas uniquement.
Le président des Mousquetaires, Thierry Cotillard, a organisé le rachat de magasins de Casino avec Lionel Peluhet, responsable des finances, et Ali Koshrovi, directeur général. © Lionel Le Saux/Le Télégramme/PhotoPQR/MaxPPP
Enquête
Grande distribution et Services 05/06/2023

Les coulisses de l'opération commando d'Intermarché sur Casino  Gratuit

Profitant de l'agitation autour du dépeçage de Casino, le président d'Intermarché Thierry Cotillard a lancé un raid éclair de quatre mois pour rafler 200 magasins. Et tenter, demain, de prendre la deuxième place de la distribution alimentaire française.

OFFRE SPECIALE

-15% sur votre abonnement annuel

S'ABONNER

Offre valable pour les nouveaux abonnés jusqu'au 30/06/2023

Créez une veille sur les mots-clés cités dans cet article

  1.  Accueil 
  2.  entreprises 
  3.  grande distribution et services 
  4.  Morgan Stanley suit de très près le dossier Casino pour son client Carrefour 

Soyez informé de la mise en ligne des nouvelles éditions et des alertes exclusives en temps réel !  

En vous inscrivant, vous serez notifié par un court message sur votre ordinateur ou votre mobile dès qu'une nouvelle édition de notre publication ou qu'une alerte est publiée. Restez informé en tout temps et en tout lieu !