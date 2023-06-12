Morgan Stanley suit de très près le dossier Casino pour son client Carrefour
Retrouvez cet article dans :
OFFRE SPECIALE
-15% sur votre abonnement annuel
Offre valable pour les nouveaux abonnés jusqu'au 30/06/2023
Créez une veille sur les mots-clés cités dans cet article
- Alexandre Bompard
- Auchan
- Benoit Camps
- Benoît d'Angelin
- BNP Paribas
- Carrefour
- Casino
- Crédit agricole Corporate & Investment Bank
- D'Angelin & Co
- Daniel Kretinski
- Darty
- Emmanuel Goldstein
- Emmanuel Macron
- Fnac
- Grand Frais
- Intermarché
- Jean-Charles Naouri
- Lehman Brothers
- Matthieu Malige
- Moez-Alexandre Zouari
- Morgan Stanley
- Natixis
- PwC
- Teract
- Yves Ayache